Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Tulsa Braces For 100-Degree Weekend

Published July 23, 2015 at 1:52 PM EDT

NOAA’s National Climate Data Center reported this week that temperatures across the globe for the first six months of 2015 are the warmest on record.

While that is great for beachgoers, it also endangers millions of lives, as heat is the No. 1 weather-related killer in the United States.

One city that’s feeling the heat is Tulsa, Oklahoma, which has 100-degree temperatures forecast for the weekend.

Here & Now‘s Meghna Chakrabarti speaks with Jim Lyall, the associate director of the Community Service Council, which oversees the Tulsa Weather Coalition, about their heat emergency action plan.

Guest

  • Jim Lyall, associate director of the Community Service Council in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

/
/