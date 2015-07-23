Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Things Not To Pack When Flying: Smoke Grenades, Bottle Rockets, Knives

Published July 23, 2015 at 5:39 AM EDT

When packing for a trip, you have that moment of wondering if security will let you carry on that item.

We're not sure what that moment was like for Mitchell Crawford.

Airport security in Baltimore went through Mr. Crawford's luggage.

They found smoke grenades and bottle rockets. And rope cutters. And several knives. Also a folding saw. And a hatchet.

Mr. Crawford is now under arrest, though he told police he simply meant to use the items while camping.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

Morning Edition