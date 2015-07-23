Bringing The World Home To You

Struck By Lighting As A Kid, A Lottery Winner As An Adult

Published July 23, 2015 at 5:43 AM EDT

Lady Luck has a sense of humor. The odds of being struck by lightning or winning the lottery are very slim.

The likelihood that both will happen to the same person are about one in 2.6 trillion. Peter McCathie is that one.

The Canadian man survived a lightning strike when he was a kid.

And now, after buying lottery tickets for about a year, McCathie has struck it big. He won a million dollars.

He's not gambling with the winnings. He's taking his wife on a second honeymoon.

