Pets And Other Non-Humans Gets Rights Upgraded In A Spanish Town

Published July 22, 2015 at 6:06 AM EDT

The Declaration of Independence says "all men are created equal."

It took a civil war to show it really meant all men, and generations more to make it all men and women.

Now a small town in Spain has taken another step.

The town council of Trigueros de Valle declared all residents are born equal.

That includes pets.

"A resident, whether human or non-human, is entitled to respect," the council decreed.

Bullfighting is out. It's not clear if dogs and cats get to vote.

