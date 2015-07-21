Bringing The World Home To You

Old Photo Stirs Memories Of Bygone Vermont

Published July 21, 2015 at 1:40 PM EDT

Sometimes the memory of a person resurfaces in an unusual way. Earlier this year, Here & Now contributor Vermont Public Radio aired an interview with the National Geographic photographer Nathan Benn, whose photographs of Vermont in the 1970s were on display at a local exhibit.

A portrait from the exhibit was posted online, showing an unidentified man holding open the mouth of a cow. Several people wrote in saying that they recognized the man, more than 40 years later. Vermont Public Radio’s Angela Evancie went on a mission to learn more about him.

There's no name in Nathan Benn's portrait of Willis Hicks, which is titled "Eden, 1973." But in 2015, several people who saw the picture on Facebook recognized the auctioneer and shared vivid memories of him. (Courtesy of Nathan Benn)
/
/
