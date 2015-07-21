Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

In Transylvania, Donating Blood Will Get You Concert Tickets

Published July 21, 2015 at 5:44 AM EDT

An electro-dance festival in Romania "vants to suck your blood."

Concert-goers will get free or discounted tickets for donating blood for transfusions.

Organizers aim to raise awareness about donating in a country where less than 2 percent of people give blood.

The Festival is being held in Transylvania, home of Dracula. Let's hope the Count doesn't make an appearance looking for music from the children of the night.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

Morning Edition