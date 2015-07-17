A Redhead Roundtable

Yesterday, Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson spoke with Jacky Colliss Harvey about her new book “Red: A History of the Redhead.” In it, she charts the genetic, historical and cultural journey of redheads across the globe – the good and, yes, the bad.

The Facebook messages, tweets and emails started pouring in. So we decided to contact some of the redheads who spoke up. Today, Jeremy Hobson hosts a roundtable with three listeners, who shared their thoughts on life as a redhead.

Guests

Kevin Ball , redhead in The Plains, Virginia.

, redhead in The Plains, Virginia. Amy Beach , redhead in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

, redhead in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Colleen Sasso, redhead in New Boston, New Hampshire.

