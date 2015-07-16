This Nashville Vinyl Factory Is Still Pressing Records

As vinyl pressing plants around the world shut down in the heyday of CDs, one historic vinyl factory remained operating in the same facility where it pressed The Beatles’ first American single in 1963.

United Record Pressing has presses from the 1960s, ’70s and ’80s – machines the company bought after other vinyl facilities closed shop.

Steve Haruch from Here & Now contributor Nashville Public Radio pays a visit to the United Record Pressing, a working museum of vinyl history.



