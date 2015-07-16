Bringing The World Home To You

Stab It With A Dinglehopper! Seagull Goes After Eagle In Alaska

Published July 16, 2015 at 5:55 AM EDT

Seagulls don't get a lot of respect; they seem to be all screeching and scavenging for food. But at least one sea gull showed the guts of a hero recently.

Photographer David Canales caught what he called this "epic aerial battle" while kayaking in Alaska: A bald eagle, one seagull trapped in its talons, under ferocious assault from another gull.

Unfortunately, for all its fellow seagull's daring, the eagle's snack did not appear to escape.

