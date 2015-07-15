Facing Critics, Obama Makes A Pitch For Iran Nuclear Deal

President Obama held a press conference at the White House Wednesday to sell the American public and a skeptical Congress on a landmark nuclear deal with Iran.

Critics are saying the administration gave up too much to its longtime adversary in the Middle East. But Nicholas Burns, one the negotiators that put the original sanctions on Iran, says the deal is sensible. He joins Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson.

Guest

Nicholas Burns, former U.S. ambassador to NATO and former under secretary of state. He’s now a professor of diplomacy at the Harvard Kennedy School of Government. He tweets at @RNicholasBurns.

