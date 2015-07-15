Bringing The World Home To You

Clearer Than Bureacratese: Airport Official Replies To Politician In Klingon

Published July 15, 2015 at 5:43 AM EDT

Maj po.

That was "good morning" in Klingon, the fictional language from "Star Trek."

You'd have to be able to speak the language in order to understand a recent statement from a government spokesperson in Wales.

When Darren Miller, an opposition politician, asked about possible UFO sightings at an airport, the spokesperson responded — in Klingon — that her boss would reply in due course.

Millar told the BBC this confirmed his suspicion — that members of government were from another planet.

