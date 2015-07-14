Under Austerity, Greece Still Faces Difficult Path To Growth

The Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras has until tomorrow to convince the Greek parliament to accept the country’s latest bailout package from Europe. That deal, worked out in Brussels early yesterday, requires the very austerity measures that Greek voters rejected in a referendum just more than a week ago.

But can pension cuts, higher taxes and more foreign oversight really help the tattered Greek economy recover? Dimitris Doulos, economics and finance professor at the American College of Greece, joins Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson to discuss the Greek economic recuperation.

Dimitris Doulos, economics and finance professor at the American College of Greece.

