Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Legal Name Change? Facebook Still Won't Let You Be Maj. Major Major Major

Published July 14, 2015 at 5:23 AM EDT

Facebook has been cracking down on fake names, and recently went after Jemma Rogers, who set up an account as "Jemmaroid Von Laalaa" in 2008.

Facebook demanded she prove it's her name, so she tried to Photoshop "Jemmaroid" onto her bank cards.

Facebook didn't buy it, so she legally changed her name to "Jemmaroid Von Laalaa."

Facebook still wouldn't budge, but say they're "looking into the matter."

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

Morning Edition