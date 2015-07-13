Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Even Retired Comedians Can't Resist A Few Good Trump Jokes

Published July 13, 2015 at 5:24 AM EDT

David Letterman returned to comedy at a Friday show in San Antonio, saying that retiring from Late Night before Donald Trump announced his presidential run was "the biggest mistake of my life."

He offered a brand-new Top Ten list, aimed directly at the Donald. Shots taken included:

10 - His toupee is actually the gopher in "Caddyshack."

8 - Trump looks like the guy in the lifeboat with the women and children.

2 - He's irritated so many Mexicans he's new movie called NO Amigos.

Watch the full list below.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

Morning Edition