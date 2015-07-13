And It's A Serena Slam! Williams Wins Wimbledon

On Saturday the moment that tennis fans had been talking about for weeks finally came, a “Serena Slam” – four consecutive major titles. This is the 33-year-old American tennis player’s second Serena Slam.

Next month, Serena is positioned to make history if she wins the U.S. Open. It would be the first time a woman has completed a Grand Slam – winning all four majors in a calendar year – since Steffi Graf did that in 1988.

Ian Crouch of The New Yorker speaks with Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson about Serena Williams and her place in tennis history.

Guest

Ian Crouch, writer and producer for NewYorker.com. He tweets @iancrouch.

