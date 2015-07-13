Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

A Do-Not-Fly List For The Do-Not-Tan Crowd

Published July 13, 2015 at 5:04 AM EDT

Paul and Sheena Wain were on their way to the Maldives for vacation — but when they tried to check in for their flight in Manchester, England, the airline turned them down, saying their 14-year-old daughter Grace appeared pale, maybe sick.

In fact, Grace is red-haired and fair-skinned.

"We live in Scotland," her dad said. "That's just the way she is."

Grace was finally allowed to board after the family got a note from her doctor.

Then another indignity: The airline lost their luggage.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

Morning Edition