Prediction

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Now, panel, when he takes office, what will President Donald Trump do first? Peter Grosz.

PETER GROSZ: President Trump will immediately convene his hand-picked cabinet of David Duke, Donald Sterling, Mel Gibson, Paula Deen and the ghost of Strom Thurman.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Amy Dickinson. President Trump's first act will be to send Sonia Sotomayor back where she came from, Queens.

SAGAL: And Tom Bodett.

TOM BODETT: Directly after taking the oath of office, he will turn to Chief Justice John Roberts and say your ruling on Obamacare was an embarrassment. You're fired. And then he'll have former president Obama arrested and deported back to Kenya.

(LAUGHTER)

BILL KURTIS, BYLINE: And if President Trump does any of that, panel, well ask you about it on WAIT WAIT ...DON'T TELL ME.

SAGAL: Thank you, Bill Kurtis. Thanks also to Peter Grosz, Amy Dickinson, Mr. Tom Bodett. Thanks to Debbie Lobel and the staff and crew at The Mann. Thanks to everybody at WHYY. Thanks to our fabulous audience here in this beautiful, if somewhat wet, Philadelphia day. Thanks to all of you for listening. I am Peter Sagal, and we will see you next week.

(APPLAUSE)

