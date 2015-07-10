Bringing The World Home To You

Baby Rhino Rescued In Northeast India

Published July 10, 2015 at 1:52 PM EDT
A nearly three-day-old male rhino calf found alone in the wilderness is rescued by the Kaziranga Forest staff and handed over to Centr for Wildlife Rehabilitation and Conservation (CWRC) (Subhamoy Bhattacharjee/IFAW-WTI)
An baby rhino has been rescued Kaziranga National Park in northeast India. It is monsoon season in the park right now and not uncommon for young rhinos to get separated from their parents on the trek to higher land.

Now that the small rhino, just a few weeks old, is safe in the care of the International Fund for Animal Welfare and the Wildlife Trust of India, what happens next?

Vicki Croke, host of WBUR’s The Wild Life blog joins Here & Now‘s Robin Young and Jeremy Hobson to talk about the rescued rhino.

