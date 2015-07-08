The July Effect: Is It Really A Bad Time To Go To The Hospital?

Imagine it’s the final game of the season. The stakes are high and suddenly, a quarter of your team is subbed out and replaced with – rookies.

That’s how some people in medicine describe what happens each July when senior residents move on, and a wave of 30,000 or so newly minted doctors begin their residencies at hospitals across the country.

With all these newbies starting to make the rounds, is this a bad time to be a patient? Elana Gordon from The Pulse at Here & Now contributor WHYY in Philadelphia reports.

