Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Glitch Halts Trading On New York Stock Exchange

Published July 8, 2015 at 1:33 PM EDT

Update 3:15 p.m.: Trading on the New York Stock Exchange has resumed.

The New York Stock Exchange says a technical problem that has suspended trading since late morning is an internal technical issue and not the result of a security breach.

The exchange made the statement in a tweet on its official Twitter account. The trading halt is ongoing.

NYSE-listed stocks are still trading on other exchanges. The Nasdaq and other exchanges are unaffected by the outage.

Before trading was halted, U.S. indexes were lower as investors worried about China’s ability to stem a stock market slide.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down more than 200 points.

European markets were broadly higher as talks continue on Greece’s debt woes.

Guest

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.