What Newly-Unsealed Testimony Could Mean For Bill Cosby And His Accusers

Published July 7, 2015 at 1:52 PM EDT
Bill Cosby pauses during a news conference on Nov. 6, 2014. According to documents released on July 6, 2015, Cosby admitted in a 2005 deposition that he obtained Quaaludes with the intent of using them to have sex with young women. (Evan Vucci/AP Photo)
Bill Cosby pauses during a news conference on Nov. 6, 2014. According to documents released on July 6, 2015, Cosby admitted in a 2005 deposition that he obtained Quaaludes with the intent of using them to have sex with young women. (Evan Vucci/AP Photo)

More allegations against Bill Cosby have emerged, this time from the comedian himself. In sworn court testimony from a 2005 sexual abuse lawsuit that was unsealed yesterday, Cosby admitted to having obtained prescription sedatives with the intention of giving them to women he wanted to have sex with. The documents were unsealed Monday, after the Associated Press went to court to compel their release.

In the deposition, lawyer Dolores M. Troiani asked Cosby, “When you got the Quaaludes, was it in your mind that you were going to use these Quaaludes for young women that you wanted to have sex with?”

“Yes,” Cosby answered.

Here & Now’ Jeremy Hobson talks to Marci Hamilton, professor at Cardozo Law School and an expert in statute of limitations involving sexual assault, about what the the legal ramifications could be for Cosby, and the more than two dozen women who have accused him of sexual assault.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.