Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Aetna Acquires Humana As Other Health Insurers Look to Merge

Published July 6, 2015 at 1:40 PM EDT
Aetna Inc., the nation's third largest insurer, headquartered in Hartford, Conn., bought its rival Humana for $37 billion. (Jessica Hill/AP Photo)
Aetna Inc., the nation's third largest insurer, headquartered in Hartford, Conn., bought its rival Humana for $37 billion. (Jessica Hill/AP Photo)

The recent Supreme Court decision to uphold the Affordable Care Act was a relief to the six and a half million Americans who receive subsidies to purchase health insurance. It was also a relief for the health insurance industry.

Shortly after the decision, Aetna, the nation’s third largest insurer, made an offer to buy its rival Humana, the country’s fourth largest insurer. That $37 billion deal was announced on Friday. And it’s part of a trend of other insurers looking to consolidate. Julie Rovner of Kaiser Health News tells Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson about the merger and what it might mean for consumers.

Guest

  • Julie Rovner, senior correspondent for Kaiser Health News. She tweets @jrovner.

    • Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.