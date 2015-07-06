9-Year-Old Fisherman Lands 600 Pound Sturgeon

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Keegan Rothman is 9 years old. He and his dad, from New Jersey, were fishing on a Canadian River. Keegan got a bite from a 600-pound sturgeon. It took two hours to reel it in. Keegan says he thought the fish was going to pull them in the water, but he finally got it.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

DAN ROTHMAN: He likes you.

KEEGAN ROTHMAN: Hey, how you doing?

GREENE: Keegan insisted on letting the fish go once he had a good look at it. He says next time, it'll be bigger. Dad says the bar is set kind of high now. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.