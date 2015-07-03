Parrot On A Winning Streak Picks Japan To Win Women's World Cup

Bringing The World Home To You

Published July 3, 2015 at 7:23 AM EDT

LINDA WERTHEIMER, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Linda Wertheimer. The U.S. and Japan face-off, Sunday, in the Women's World Cup Final, but the match might already be decided. Olivia, a gray parrot at a Japanese zoo, has correctly predicted the past six games for Japan. Today she walked up to two flags - the stars and stripes and the rising sun. Olivia picked Japan. Now the U.S. team can demonstrate that sports analysts are purely bird-brained. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

