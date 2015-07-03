Bringing The World Home To You

Kids Books Feature Famous Figures As Children

Published July 3, 2015 at 1:56 PM EDT

Brad Meltzer is known for his political thrillers – his latest is “The President’s Shadow” – but he is also the author of a series of kids books that tell real-life stories of famous people as children.

For example, in “I Am Amelia Earhart,” we learn that when the aviatrix was seven, she built a homemade roller coaster in her backyard. Last June, Here & Now‘s Meghna Chakrabarti spoke with Meltzer, and today we revisit that conversation.

Guest

  • Brad Meltzer, novelist, non-fiction writer, children’s book writer and host of “Brad Meltzer’s Decoded” on the History Channel. He tweets @bradmeltzer.

