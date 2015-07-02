Obama Weighs In: No Peas In Guacamole

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Renee Montagne. There's not a lot of issues that bring politicians together, but peas in guacamole is one. In a run-up to the July Fourth weekend, The New York Times urged readers to put peas in their guacamole. The response was swift, positively unpatriotic. Jeb Bush tweeted, you don't put peas in guacamole. The president tweeted, I'm not buying peas in guac. And the Texas GOP took it to the limit; the Times declared war on Texas. It's MORNING EDITION.