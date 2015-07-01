Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

A Lost 1961 Documentary On Homosexuality Is Rediscovered

Published July 1, 2015 at 1:45 PM EDT
"The Rejected" was one of the first television documentaries to openly address sexual orientation. (KQED)
"The Rejected" was one of the first television documentaries to openly address sexual orientation. (KQED)

The Supreme Court’s recent ruling on same-sex marriage is a striking reminder of the strides LGBT Americans have made toward acceptance in recent years.

But it wasn’t very long ago that the broader society treated them with scorn. That’s clear from a 1961 television documentary called “The Rejected.” It was one of the first to openly address sexual orientation, and was considered progressive at the time.

The film, produced by San Francisco public television station KQED, was lost for many years. Sam Harnett of NPR’s Code Switch team reports on the newly discovered film.

Reporter

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.