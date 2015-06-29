Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Thousands Attend Funeral For Japan's Feline Stationmaster

Published June 29, 2015 at 7:25 AM EDT

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. A decade ago in Japan, a struggling local train station had lost all its staff. And in hopes of keeping its calico cat, it anointed her the stationmaster. Yesterday, Tama the cat was elevated to goddess as thousands of fans attended her funeral. Tama had worn a stationmaster's cap and blue cape as she welcomed travelers to the station. She attracted so many tourists she was credited with saving the station from bankruptcy. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition