Obama Delivers Rousing Eulogy For Rev. Pinckney

President Barack Obama has delivered a rousing eulogy for Rev. Clementa Pinckney, who was among nine who were slain at an African-American church in South Carolina last week.

“The nation shares in your grief,” Obama said Friday at the funeral for Pinckney, 41, who was shot and killed during a Bible study at Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church. Eight others also died.

“What a good man,” Obama said. “What an example he set.”

Obama received enthusiastic applause and several standing ovations from the crowd of more than 5,000 mourners. He also called for an end to the display of the Confederate flag. The shooting suspect was seen in photos displaying the flag.

“By taking down that flag, we express God’s grace,” he said.

Obama also decried gun violence in the U.S.

Joel Rose, National Desk reporter for NPR.

