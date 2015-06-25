Cleveland Indians Manager Is A Big Fan Of Popsicles

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm David Greene. If you take Terry Francona out to the ballgame, don't buy him peanuts or cracker jacks. He wants popsicles. Francona manages the Cleveland Indians, and he told mlb.com that he's surrounded by them. There are boxes of popsicles in the dugout. They're also offered on the team plane. And during a recent game, Francona ate 17 popsicles without even thinking about it. Big surprise, he woke up a bit later in the night feeling sick to his stomach. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.