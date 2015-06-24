Bringing The World Home To You

Bus Drivers In Russian City Angered By Court-Lowered Fares

Published June 24, 2015 at 6:54 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. In Russia, people often get from point A to point B on minibuses. Typically, they'll stop anywhere you ask, but no longer in the city of Omsk. Drivers there are fed up after a court lowered bus fares. They are protesting by following the law and making only official stops. Bus drivers are also known for flouting traffic laws and getting into accidents. As one local put it, let's lower the fares even more. Then minibuses will observe the rest of the rules in revenge. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition