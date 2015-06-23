What Will It Take To Prevent Future Russian Aggression?

As NATO defense ministers gather for a meeting in Brussels tomorrow, they face a central question: Just how serious is the threat from Russia? Some say they have much bigger problems than Vladimir Putin, but others fear the Kremlin is growing dangerously hostile.

Russia’s aggression in Crimea and Ukraine and its recent saber rattling in the Baltics have many concerned that the U.S. could get dragged back into a Cold War. Here & Now’s Robin Young talks with NPR’s Pentagon reporter Tom Bowman about weighing threats from Russia.

Guest

Tom Bowman,NPR National Desk reporter covering the Pentagon. He tweets @TBowmanNPR.

