Southern Poverty Law Center: Charleston Shooting Is 'An Obvious Hate Crime'
Police say they’ve captured a man they suspect opened fire and killed nine people at a historic black church in Charleston, South Carolina, last night. Authorities released stills from a security video they say shows 21-year-old Dylann Roof entering the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal church about an hour before the shooting.
Earlier today, the Department of Justice said it’s investigating the shooting as a hate crime. For more on this, Here & Now’s Robin Young goes to Richard Cohen, president of the Southern Poverty Law Center, an advocacy group that researches hate crime and domestic extremism.
Guest
- Richard Cohen, president of the Southern Poverty Law Center, an advocacy group that researches hate crime and domestic extremism.
Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.