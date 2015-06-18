Bringing The World Home To You

Southern Poverty Law Center: Charleston Shooting Is 'An Obvious Hate Crime'

Published June 18, 2015 at 2:52 PM EDT
A memorial near the Emanuel AME Church is viewed on June 18, 2015 in Charleston, South Carolina, after a mass shooting at the church on the evening of June 17, 2015. (Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images)
Police say they’ve captured a man they suspect opened fire and killed nine people at a historic black church in Charleston, South Carolina, last night. Authorities released stills from a security video they say shows 21-year-old Dylann Roof entering the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal church about an hour before the shooting.

Earlier today, the Department of Justice said it’s investigating the shooting as a hate crime. For more on this, Here & Now’s Robin Young goes to Richard Cohen, president of the Southern Poverty Law Center, an advocacy group that researches hate crime and domestic extremism.

Guest

  • Richard Cohen, president of the Southern Poverty Law Center, an advocacy group that researches hate crime and domestic extremism.

