Southern Poverty Law Center: Charleston Shooting Is 'An Obvious Hate Crime'

Police say they’ve captured a man they suspect opened fire and killed nine people at a historic black church in Charleston, South Carolina, last night. Authorities released stills from a security video they say shows 21-year-old Dylann Roof entering the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal church about an hour before the shooting.

Earlier today, the Department of Justice said it’s investigating the shooting as a hate crime. For more on this, Here & Now’s Robin Young goes to Richard Cohen, president of the Southern Poverty Law Center, an advocacy group that researches hate crime and domestic extremism.

Guest

Richard Cohen, president of the Southern Poverty Law Center, an advocacy group that researches hate crime and domestic extremism.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.