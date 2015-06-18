Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

International Students Unsettled After Balcony Collapse In Berkeley

Published June 18, 2015 at 1:45 PM EDT
Two women embrace while watching sheriff's deputies move the body of a person who died when a fourth floor balcony collapsed in Berkeley, Calif. on Tuesday, June 16, 2015. (Noah Berger/AP)
Two women embrace while watching sheriff's deputies move the body of a person who died when a fourth floor balcony collapsed in Berkeley, Calif. on Tuesday, June 16, 2015. (Noah Berger/AP)

The San Francisco Bay Area has always been a draw for Irish students working for the summer. They come on a special work/travel visa program that brings thousands of international college students to California each year.

But after a tragedy this week in Berkeley that took the lives of five college students from Ireland, young adults drawn to this area for school or work are feeling unsettled, as Youth Radio’s Olivia Cueva reports.

Reporter

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.