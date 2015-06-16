Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Yoga Studio Tries To Find Cats Good Homes

Published June 16, 2015 at 7:42 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Many yoga poses are inspired by animals, or so I'm told. Downward facing dog and cobra are a couple of them. Well, a yoga studio in Illinois has now invited some felines from a local no-kill shelter to show off their own moves alongside the human yogis, all in the hopes of finding the felines loving homes. While many of the cats just laid about in corpse pose, the yoga event was a success. It raised more than $500 for the shelter. Na-meow-ste (ph). Oh, that was bad. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition