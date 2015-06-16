Yoga Studio Tries To Find Cats Good Homes

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Many yoga poses are inspired by animals, or so I'm told. Downward facing dog and cobra are a couple of them. Well, a yoga studio in Illinois has now invited some felines from a local no-kill shelter to show off their own moves alongside the human yogis, all in the hopes of finding the felines loving homes. While many of the cats just laid about in corpse pose, the yoga event was a success. It raised more than $500 for the shelter. Na-meow-ste (ph). Oh, that was bad. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.