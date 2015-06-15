Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

CVS To Buy Target's Pharmacies For $1.9 Billion

Published June 15, 2015 at 1:33 PM EDT
CVS will pay $1.9 billion dollars to buy Target's 1,700 pharmacies and clinics. (jeepersmedia/Flickr)
CVS will pay $1.9 billion dollars to buy Target's 1,700 pharmacies and clinics. (jeepersmedia/Flickr)

CVS announced today that it will pay $1.9 billion to buy Target’s 1,700 pharmacies and clinics. The purchase will give CVS, the second largest drugstore chain in the country, a chance to expand into some new markets.

The deal will also allow Target to hand off its pharmacies, which had not been as profitable as its other retail departments. Here & Now’s Robin Young talks with with Jill Schlesinger of CBS News about the purchase.

Guest

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.