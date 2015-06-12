Bringing The World Home To You

Scottish Charity Get Calls About All Sorts Of Animals

Published June 12, 2015 at 6:59 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. An animal charity in Scotland got a pretty worrisome call this week. A distressed donkey was tied up in a backyard. When investigators arrived, they found it was tied up, standing very still - because it was a garden ornament. Scotland's STV News reports this is not that unusual. Animal welfare workers have been called out to check on a plastic owl, also a snake that was part of an Adam and Eve costume. One inspector says, it's always better to be safe than sorry. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

