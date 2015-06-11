Students Create Hendrix Tribute For Art Car Parade

A convoy of brightly decorated cars will roll through San Francisco this weekend. It’s one of several “art car” events that take place across the country each year.

What started as a small, motorized procession of hippie artists in their mobile sculptures has grown into an almost cult-like phenomenon. It all began nearly three decades ago in Houston. That’s where we met a group of young “cartists” preparing for their first parade.

Amy Bishop from Here & Now contributor Houston Public Media reports.

Amy Bishop, arts and culture reporter for Houston Public Media. She tweets @AmyBishopInTune.

