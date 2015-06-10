Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

As NHL Players Pursue Lord Stanley's Cup, Shaving Is A Jinx

Published June 10, 2015 at 6:48 AM EDT

ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Ari Shapiro with sports. Things get kind of hairy in the hockey playoffs. As players pursue the Stanley Cup, shaving is a jinx. Even die-hard fans grow beards for luck. One person is not amused. Mark Lazarus, the chairman of NBC Sports, says bushy beards make players too hard to recognize on TV. Viewers might not care. Ratings for Monday's playoff game were up 35 percent from last year. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition