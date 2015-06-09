Bringing The World Home To You

Bird Flu Forces 4-H Fair To Get Creative

Published June 9, 2015

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. The bird flu that's killed millions of chickens in the Midwest is impacting a 4-H fair in Indiana. Real chickens are banned, so judges will give blue ribbons to toy chickens bearing photos of contestants. And in place of the chicken flying contest, beauty queens will try to catch a rubber chicken shot from a slingshot. But one event will go on unchanged...

ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:

(Imitating rooster crow).

MONTAGNE: Thank you, Ari. Apparently, there's no substitute for the crowing contest. It's MORNING EDITION.

