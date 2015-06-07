Take Two (Letters) And Solve Me In The Morning

On-air challenge: Every answer today is a made-up two-word phrase, in which the two words rhyme. The initials of the two words will be provided, along with a one-word clue. Example: C S, Tennis ---> Court Sport

1. N L, Moon

2. B R, Semitrailer

3. P T, Cuestick

4. H C, Electrocardiogram

5. N H, Cold

6. T V, Haiku

7. H S, Bowwow

8. R P, Speedway

9. L N, Slipknot

10. D S, Coma

11. P T, Hookah

12. G W, Obesity

13. M W, Bull

14. S O, Exclaim

15. P D, Pepto Bismol

Last week's challenge: A simple challenge: Think of a 5-letter word that can precede "chicken" to complete a common two-word phrase. Change the middle letter to get a new word that can follow "chicken" to complete a common two-word phrase. What phrases are these?

Answer: ROAST chicken, chicken ROOST

Winner: Jim Francis of Bellevue, Wash.

Next week's challenge: This week's challenge comes from listener David Rosen, of Bethesda, Md. Name a famous person in Washington, D.C. — 7 letters in the first name, 5 letters in the last. Drop the last sound in the last name. The result — phonetically — will be the first and last name of a famous living entertainer. Who is it?

If you know the answer to next week's challenge, submit it here. Listeners who submit correct answers win a chance to play the on-air puzzle. Important: Include a phone number where we can reach you Thursday at 3 p.m. Eastern.

