Neighbors Worried About A Kidnapping Call Police

ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Ari Shapiro. In Stockholm, police showed up at Torkel Kristoffers' door. It was very dramatic, Kristoffers told a Swedish news site - they had adrenaline in their eyes. Neighbors had called in a kidnapping. The suspect was dressed all in black, carrying a toddler in a red tote bag. Kristoffers says his son, Axel, just wanted a ride. He told the website The Local, neighbors must not have recognized the wild outlaw beard he grew on paternity leave. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.