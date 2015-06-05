Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Neighbors Worried About A Kidnapping Call Police

Published June 5, 2015 at 6:55 AM EDT

ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Ari Shapiro. In Stockholm, police showed up at Torkel Kristoffers' door. It was very dramatic, Kristoffers told a Swedish news site - they had adrenaline in their eyes. Neighbors had called in a kidnapping. The suspect was dressed all in black, carrying a toddler in a red tote bag. Kristoffers says his son, Axel, just wanted a ride. He told the website The Local, neighbors must not have recognized the wild outlaw beard he grew on paternity leave. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition