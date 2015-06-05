Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Being Proposed To At McDonald's, Girlfriend Wasn't Lovin' It

Published June 5, 2015 at 7:05 AM EDT

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. It seemed like a good idea at the time. The first date Michael Joseph had with his girlfriend was at a McDonald's here in LA. And when it came to popping the question, what could be more romantic than getting engaged at that very same McDonald's? But his sweetheart wasn't loving it. Upon discovering an engagement ring in a crispy chicken sandwich, her response was this is a joke. Well, no. It also wasn't a happy meal. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition