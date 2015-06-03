Bringing The World Home To You

IHOP's Updated Logo Turns That Frown Upside Down

Published June 3, 2015 at 7:05 AM EDT

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. The International House of Pancakes has the slogan, come hungry, leave happy, but there's been something off about that. IHOP's logo had a red curve running under the letters, IHOP, upside-down and looking, well, a lot like a frowny face. IHOP's marketing chief told BuzzFeed people don't want negative attitudes with their pancakes. So its new logo has that frown turned upside-down into a big, red grin. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition