FIFA Sponsors Applaud Sepp Blatter's Resignation

Published June 3, 2015 at 1:33 PM EDT

A day after announcing his resignation, Sepp Blatter was back at FIFA headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland today, he spoke with staff and the AP reports that he got a standing ovation.

His resignation yesterday was applauded by FIFA’s sponsors, including Visa, Coca-Cola and McDonald’s. CNN business reporter Maggie Lake tells Here & Now‘s Robin Young that while those sponsors are calling for reform at FIFA, not a single one has withdrawn its support for the organization during this scandal – considered the worst in FIFA’s history.

