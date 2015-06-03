Bringing The World Home To You

DJ Sessions: What Outer Space Might Sound Like

Published June 3, 2015 at 1:40 PM EDT
Italian DJ and producer Daniele Baldelli is known for his "cosmic disco" style. (Facebook)
For this week’s DJ Session we sit down with KCRW‘s Mario Cotto, who shares a number of picks that sound very spacey, including a song by DJ Daniele Baldelli, who is known for his contributions to the “Afro Cosmic” music genre.


Music From The Segment

Jose Padilla, “Day One”

[Youtube]

Joe Crow, “We Said We Wouldn’t Look Back”

[Youtube]

Daniele Baldelli, “Desmodromico”

[Youtube]

Man Power (Feat. M.Roth), “Bielstiener”

[Youtube]

Guest

