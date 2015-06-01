Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Consolidation In Computer Chip Industry: Intel Agrees To Buy Altera

Published June 1, 2015 at 1:33 PM EDT
Intel, headquartered in Santa Clara, California, agreed to buy Altera, which makes programmable chips, for $16.7 billion in cash. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Intel, headquartered in Santa Clara, California, agreed to buy Altera, which makes programmable chips, for $16.7 billion in cash. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Intel has agreed to buy Altera for $16.7 billion in cash. Intel is a powerhouse maker of processor chips, and is expected to use Altera, which makes programmable chips, to give it more strength in making chips for server systems.

The Altera chip technology has been increasingly popular as a way for companies to increase the speed of their servers, and by buying Altera, Intel will have more control of this market. The bid comes amid consolidation in the semiconductor industry.

Jill Schlesingerof CBS News joins Here & Now’s Robin Young to talk about what this consolidation means for the computer chip industry.

Guest

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.