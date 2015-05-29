Bringing The World Home To You

What A Nuclear Arms Deal Will Mean For Iran

Published May 29, 2015 at 1:40 PM EDT

Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif says he thinks a nuclear deal can be reached with the U.S. and other world powers by the June 30 deadline. This deal would freeze Iran’s nuclear program for a decade, and the sanctions against Iran would end.

But many are skeptical that this deal will actually work. Eliot Cohen, a professor of strategic studies at Johns Hopkins University, discusses the deal with Here & Now’s Lisa Mullins.

Guest

  • Eliot Cohen, professor of strategic studies at Johns Hopkins University.

