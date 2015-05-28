Bringing The World Home To You

Big Decisions Still To Come From U.S. Supreme Court

Published May 28, 2015 at 1:40 PM EDT

There are only a few weeks left for the U.S. Supreme Court to announce its decisions in some pretty hefty cases they heard this term. Same-sex marriage, healthcare reform and the death penalty are just a few of the issues the justices will weigh in on.

NPR Legal Affairs Correspondent Nina Totenberg talks with Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson about impending Supreme Court decisions.

