Leader Of Turkmenistan Honors Himself With A Statue

When you're a dictator who falls off a horse, you don't just get back on. You erase the footage. That's what Turkmenistan's president did a few years ago when he took a tumble. Still, Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov is a proud equestrian, so that wasn't good enough. This week in the capital, he unveiled a gold-plated, seven-story high monument to himself, looking gallant on a horse.